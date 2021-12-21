FPJ-Ed: Palghar School Principal gives students haircut, warning of long hair ignored

Following repeated warnings about their unruly locks, the principal of a school in Palghar, Maharashtra, allegedly cut the hair of numerous children.

Teachers and school officials told reporters about the event, which occurred on Monday, that these students, from Classes IX and X, were coming to class with long hair, which was against the institution's rules.

Several parents who spoke to the media on Tuesday expressed outrage over the incident and condemned the act of the principal.

