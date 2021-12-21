FPJ-Ed: Outside the Ministry of Health, agitated doctors stage a 'Phool Wapsi' protest.

New Delhi: On Tuesday, residents of Delhi's hospitals held a 'Tali, Thali, and Phool Wapsi' demonstration outside the Health Ministry in Nirman Bhawan, intensifying their continuing protest against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

The agitated doctors returned to the ministry the flowers that had been showered on them for being at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak during its peak.

Since November 27, resident doctors' associations (RDAs) across the country have been protesting against the frequent postponements of NEET-PG counselling for 2021 and the subsequent admission of a new batch of resident doctors to medical colleges.

The RDAs withdrew all services, including regular and emergency services, on December 17 in response to the Supreme Court's order for an immediate hearing on the NEET-PG counselling case, which is currently pending.

Earlier, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) had requested the presidents of all the political parties via a letter to highlight their issues in the Parliament, including the necessity of expediting NEET-PG counselling.

"Around 45,000 qualified doctors who have cleared NEET-PG 2021 are eagerly waiting to join the workforce. The current batch of resident doctors are already overworked and exhausted after dealing with the previous waves of the pandemic. With the threat of a possible third wave looming large, the situation will be distarous for the healthcare sector with bearing on the nation's population," FORDA had said in its letter to the political parties.

Patient care has largely been affected in the city's hospitals, as the doctors' protest entered the fifth day on Tuesday. Earlier, the RDAs had boycotted emergency and routine services in hospitals from December 6.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) for 2021 was delayed twice, first from January to April, and then to September.

Now the admission process has been delayed due to a dispute over the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:40 PM IST