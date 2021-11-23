FPJ-Ed: OSSC Exam Schedule 2021 for December released on ossc.gov.in; check details here

The schedule for the Odisha Staff Selection Commission or OSSC Exam 2021 has been released on the official website. The schedule has been released on 22nd November 2021 for various posts and aspirants can check more details on ossc.gov.in.

The posts for which the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the exam schedule are that of Soil Conservation Worker, S.I of Excise, Inspector of Textile and Junior Assistant under GA & PG, Rent & OSSC 2019.

The schedule for the above mentioned posts are released for for Main Written Examination. Candidates can check the schedule here:

OSSC Exam 2021 Schedule:

S.I of Excise - December 6, 2021, to December 8, 2021

Soil Conservation of Worker - December 10, 2021, to December 12, 2021

Inspector of Textile - December 15, 2021

Junior Assistant under GA & PG, Rent OSSC 2019 - December 19, 2021, to December 20, 2021

Candidates will be able to download the Mains Answer Key from the official website - ossc.gov.in. The Mains Exam would be held for those candidates who qualified in the Prelims Exam.

Aspirants are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more details.

The Mains exam would be conducted with appropriate COVID-19 protocols and candidates will have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, etc.

In order to appear for the Main exam, aspirants will be required to download the admit card from the official website as and when released. Besides, the admit card, they should also carry a photo identity proof to the examination centre.

OSSC has also released the Mains Admit Card for the examinations that would be held for the post of S.I of Police. The admit card has been released for both the subjective and objective papers on the official website.

Aspirants would be able to download the admit card from the official website- Odisha Staff Selection Commission|OSSC by logging in with their Application Number and Date of Birth.

