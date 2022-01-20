FPJ-Ed: Online learning allows Indian students to pursue their hobbies

Almost 9 in 10 Indian students (91 percent) believe that online learning is supplementing the traditional classroom approach, but more than 8 in 10 (83 percent) feel that hybrid learning gives them more time to pursue hobbies.

Better understanding through a blended online and classroom learning approach, more personal free time to pursue hobbies and longer memory retention emerged as the key reasons why students prefer hybrid learning.

Hybrid learning has also reduced learning disruptions due to extreme weather conditions or other law and order issues that hinder the movement of people.

"Alarming pollution levels, heat waves, floods, and many other natural calamities have often resulted in unscheduled shutdowns of the schools. However, with the adoption of hybrid learning, learning can continue uninterrupted," according to the HP 'India Future of Learning Study 2022'.

Along with students, 98 percent parents and 99 percent of teachers attribute learning continuity to online education, and they want to stay with online learning in some form even after traditional classrooms resume.

"The shift towards digital learning has enriched the student-teacher interactions while also ensuring the safety and comfort of everyone involved. During this transition, students and teachers have also discovered better work-life balance, increased efficiency, and more insight-based instruction delivery," said Ketan Patel, MD, HP India.

While teachers point out the work-life balance as one of the key benefits of online learning, 82 percent of the surveyed said they need more tools to facilitate better online learning. Nearly 74 percent feel that they require more training to use technology-based tools that could enhance their pedagogical skills. Limited social interaction has been one of the most salient impacts of Covid-19.

" Students are keen to go back to school to interact with their peers and participate in sports and co-curricular activities," the report said. Student respondents believe that they could make more friends during classroom learning and that the physical presence of teachers around them enabled them to learn better, it added.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:49 PM IST