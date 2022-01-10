FPJ-Ed: On plea challenging NEET for AYUSH courses, Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand

New Delhi: A bench led by Chief Justice D N Patel issued notice to the Centre, the National Testing Agency, and other respondents on the petition by six aspirants, noting that the challenge would be heard alongside the petition by allopathic practitioners challenging the permission granted to AYUSH practitioners to perform certain surgeries.

On a lighter side, you on one hand are saying you are competitive. But when asked to appear in NEET, you are saying we are not, the bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, told the counsel for the petitioner.

The petitioners' counsel told the court that the petitioners were not against NEET.

The central government was represented by counsel Monika Arora who was asked by the court to provide details of the petition by allopathic practitioners.

According to the petitioners, requiring them to take NEET in order to pursue AYUSH courses in medical institutions governed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 is a violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

NEET has been created by NMC Act which itself is applicable only to the Medical Institutions that grant degrees, diplomas or licenses in Modern Scientific medicine, which is different from Medical Institutions that grants degrees, diplomas or licenses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha or Homoeopathy Medicines, their petition said.

It is asserted that the scope of NEET under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (NMC Act) is restricted to Modern Scientific medicine and does not include traditional system of medicine .

By notifying a common NEET examination for MBBS/BDS as well as AYUSH courses, the Respondents have completely overlooked the pivotal fact that both these courses operate in different fields and there are fundamental differences between the framework of both the courses, the petition stated.

NEET is not structured to take into account the eligibility criteria for admission to AYUSH courses, it said.

The matter would be heard next on March 30.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:48 PM IST