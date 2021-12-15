FPJ-Ed: On first day of reopening, Mumbai schools report 77% attendance

Schools have resumed in Mumbai from December 15. A notice was issued by the BMC Education Department on Tuesday, December 14 to reopen schools from December 15.

Around 2,35,119 confirmation from parents for sending their child to school has been received, this counts for almost 36%.

According to the official data provided by the Education Department, 77% of attendance of students which counts around 1,80,640 students was seen on the first day of school in Mumbai.

The total number of schools started from 1st to 7th coming under the jurisdiction of Municipal Education Department are 2434 which includes all Private Primary Aided and Non-Aided Schools of all mediums, Municipal Primary, Municipal CBSE and ICSE, all mediums coming under the jurisdiction of their Corporation.

The official data also shows that 97% of teaching and non-teaching staff was present on the first day.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:31 PM IST