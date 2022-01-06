FPJ-Ed: Offline classes closed for Aurangabad

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has decided to close offline classes for classes 1 to 8 until January 31 to avoid crowding and contain the spread of Coronavirus in Maharashtra.

But, physical sessions for students of classes 9 to 12 are permitted, the civic body said in a release on Wednesday.

Resorts and farmhouses in rural areas have also been closed by the district administration.

Additionally, if infected people wish to receive home isolation, their family members must also be vaccinated, Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan said in a press release.

It also canceled the leaves of government employees and semi-government employees.

The decisions to check the spread of COVID-19 were taken after a meeting of the district task force members and medical experts on Wednesday.

As per the release, hospitals in the district are instructed to conduct COVID-19 tests of patients undergoing surgery.

The family members of a COVID-19 patient in home isolation should also remain quarantined at home, it said.

Video recordings will be done in hotels to prevent crowding, the release said, adding that the administration has also decided to ban 'Hurda' parties (gatherings held by people in the winter season every year in rural areas).

As per the release, those managing party halls will have to give a written assurance that the number of attendees during a function will not be above 50.

They have also been instructed to inform about upcoming bookings at their function halls, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ujwala Bankar said.

On Wednesday, the district reported 120 new cases of coronavirus and two fatalities, taking the infection tally to 1,50,159 and the death toll to 3,658.

So far, 1,46,229 have recovered from the disease, while there are currently 272 active COVID-19 cases in the district, as per official data.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:17 AM IST