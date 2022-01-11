FPJ-Ed: NSUI urges University Grants Commission to adopt an online mode of examination in colleges and universities

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday, urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to opt for online mode of examination in colleges and Universities, as Covid cases are spreading fast across the country.

NSUI raised concerns over the fast-growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, in an open letter to UGC. The student body wrote that once again a panic situation is arising in the country. NSUI said that health infrastructure is collapsing in most of the States. It said that the vaccination of students against the disease has just started and even not all the teachers are fully vaccinated, therefore risk should not be taken.

NSUI letter said that the pandemic is in its third year despite the fact there is no specialised evaluation policy available for the students.

Examinations are scheduled in February and March, thus policies should be developed so that students' academic year is not wasted and they have enough time to study for entrance examinations, according to NSUI.

Speaking to media persons, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said that students and guardians from across the country have mailed and called the body to raise the issue of online examination. "Government and UGC should look into this matter seriously and urgently. We cannot compromise with the health of the students," he said.





