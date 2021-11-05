FPJ Ed: NMAT 2021 registration closes on November 10 on register.nmat.org

The NMAT 2021 exam registration process closes on November 10 without a late fee on register.nmat.org

However, candidates can register till November 15 by paying a late fee. Candidates can schedule their exam on any date between October 14 to December 27.

Every applicant gets three attempts, however; the first attempt should be scheduled on or before November 24. The second attempt should be taken between November 25 to December 10 and the third one after December 10 and before December 27.

The entrance test for NMIMS, NMAT 2021 is a computer-based test that candidates can take from exam centres or homes. In all, there are 68 test centres for NMAT in India as well as abroad.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 03:26 PM IST