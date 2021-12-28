FPJ-Ed: NEP 2020 has been implemented in the country: Yogi Adityanth

Kanpur: The new National Education Policy 2020 has been implemented in the country in 2020 to fulfill the vision of a "Self-reliant India,” Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said, "To fulfill the vision of a self-reliant India, the country has implemented the new National Education Policy in 2020. It is a matter of fortune that we have prestigious institutes like IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU, IIM Lucknow that provide the vision and show the path to the youth of the state." "IIT Kanpur has set many examples of mutual cooperation with the state govt. Be it playing the part of a technical partner in the Defence Manufacturing Corridore," he added.

Talking about PM Modi's vision for the country in the 21st century, Yogi said that he has termed the Indian Institute of Technology as the Institute of Indigenous Technology.

"The vision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given for the 21st century, he has called the Indian Institute of Technology as Institute of Indigenous Technology," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government has given approval for the establishment of a new Superspeciality Hospital to fight the COVID pandemic successfully.

"The state government has given approval for the establishment of a new Superspeciality Hospital in its fight against the COVID pandemic successfully, on the name of School of Medical Research and Technology in which the institutions like IIT Kanpur, KGMU and other institutions will take the initiative forward."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 01:46 PM IST