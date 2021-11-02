FPJ-Ed: NEET-UG 2021 topper with AIR 17 Vaishnavi Sarda shares her journey from Maharashtra to Kota

Vaishnavi Sarda from Maharashtra secured AIR 17 rank in the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET)2021. She a public video stating her purpose for coming to Kota and the inspiration behind it.



"It was never an initial plan to come to Kota. My brother wanted to study engineering there, which is why all of us came to Kota. If it weren't for his decision, I probably wouldn't have been here. Later, I joined Allen coaching in 8th grade. As my path started looking right, I began to move forward." She said.



She also shared her strategy when it comes to preparations for NEET.

"First of all, both hard work and smart work are important in this field. However, don't just follow what I'm saying. Do as you please and add what makes sense to you in your schedule. I did not have any specific hour limit for studying. I studied as per my mood. Other than coaching, I studied for 5-6 hours at home. Before NEET, I even followed a proper routine to remain active during the test. "

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:23 PM IST