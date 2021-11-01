FPJ-Ed: NEET UG 2021 results declared; NTA sends scorecard via email

The results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 202 are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is sending the UG scorecards via email to the candidates. The results will soon be visible on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, as assured by NTA.



Medical aspirants have awaited the results for over a month. The result was expected to be out on October 28. However, the answer sheet mix-up case caused a delay. Candidates will receive their answers key prior to the results at ntaresults.nic.in.

The final answer key has also been declared on the official website. The results were prepared on basis of the final answer key.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The results were declared after the Supreme Court stayed a Bombay High Court judgement ordering fresh exams for two medical aspirants.

The centre had sought a stay stating the results were being held up due to the Bombay High Court’s order. They also argued that the petitioner's statements have inconsistencies and may set a wrong precedent for future candidates.

The aspirants had earlier told the High court that due to the invigilator's fault, some candidates were handed a question paper and answer sheet with different codes and serial numbers. The order for re-exam was then passed by the High Court.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:22 PM IST