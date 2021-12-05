FPJ-Ed | NEET PG Counselling 2021: Delhi doctors to to boycott emergency services from Monday

The resident doctors of Delhi's several Centre and state-run hospitals have announced to boycott the emergency services in the hospital from Monday to intensify the protest against the repeated delay in the NEET PG 2021.



This move comes after the resident doctors of Delhi's top Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital decided to boycott routine as well as emergency services from Monday onwards against delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

The resident doctors' association in the top five hospitals -- RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital and GTB hospital -- have been protesting against the delay in the NEET PG 2021 and have boycotted the OPD services from November 27. The OPD services in these hospitals have largely been affected. As the withdrawal of OPD services didn't bring any concrete response from the authorities, the RDAs of the RML hospital started boycotting all the routine services like Special Clinics, IPDs, Elective OTS from December 3.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 06:00 PM IST