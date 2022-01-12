FPJ-Ed: NEET PG counselling 2021 begins today on mcc.nic.in; check details here

The counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will commence today, January 12, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule for the same on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified for the All India Quota can register themselves for the counselling round on the website.

You can apply for the same by following these steps:



Go to the official website Click on the designated 'NEET PG counselling' link Key in the required details to login Fill in the application form and pay the counselling fee Click Submit

The processing of seat allotment will take place on January 20 and 21 and the results for AQI round one candidates will be declared on January 22.

AQI round 1 applicants are required to report to their allotted institutes between January 23 and 28.

MCC will be conducting a total of 4 rounds of All India Quota counselling. The second round is likely to start from February 1.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation criteria.

The apex court has given a green signal to 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for the admission process in the NEET as existing criteria this year.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that it has upheld the constitutional validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) for admission in the NEET-PG.

However, for the EWS category, the Supreme Court said that the 10 per cent criteria, which was notified earlier shall continue to operate for this year so that the admissions process shall not be dislocated for the current academic year.

The Court said that it will hear the matter relating to EWS later and listed it for March 3, 2022, for further hearing.

The Court noted that there is an urgent need to commence the process of counselling and therefore it issued some interim direction.

(With agency inputs)

