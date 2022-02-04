FPJ-Ed: National Council for Teacher Education extends deadline for submission of Performance Appraisal Report

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing requests from colleges and third wave of Covid-19 in the country, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has extended the deadline for submission of Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) till March 22.

Initially, the deadline was January 29.

As part of one of the conditions of recognition, NCTE insists on submission of a PAR annually which includes an annual statement of accounts duly audited by a Chartered Accountant.

The teacher education colleges which do not submit the PAR faces de-recognition. Due to Covid-19 situation many colleges could not get PAR prepared for session 2020-21.

They had requested from the NCTE to extend the deadline.

Accepting their request, NCTE issued a public notice reading, “After due consideration of the representations received from various stakeholders and in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the NCTE has decided to extend the timeline to submit the online PAR till March 15, 22 (mid night) for academic session 2020-2021.”

