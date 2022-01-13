FPJ-Ed: MP Medical Education Minister tests Covid Positive

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation at the doctor's advice.

Talking to Twitter, State Medical Education Minister said, "After observing initial symptoms of COVID-19, I have got my COVID test done today, which has resulted positive." "I have isolated myself on doctor's advice," Sarang further said.

People who came into contact with the minister during the last two days were encouraged to isolate themselves and get tested if they observed COVID-19 symptoms.

"All those who came in my contact in the past two days, are requested to isolate themselves. And get tested yourselves if you observe COVID-19 symptoms," Sarang further tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:32 PM IST