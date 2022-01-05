FPJ-Ed: Manipur University reservation upheld by the Supreme Court

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld a Manipur High Court order which said Manipur University must follow reservation norms of two percent for SC candidates, 31 percent for STs, and 17 percent for OBCs.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli said the university was correct in calculating the extent of reservation of seats in taking admissions to different courses.

The apex court endorsed the view taken by the high court that after the amendment to the Reservation Act, the university had to follow the reservation norms of two percent for SC candidates, 31 percent for ST candidates, and 17 percent for OBC candidates.

"The university has clarified in its affidavit that before commenced before the Reservation Act, the prevalent percentage of reservation for ST and SC candidates was 31 percent and two percent respectively. Nothing to the contrary has been brought forth by the appellant."

That being the position, we are in complete agreement with the findings returned in the impugned judgment that the university was right in reverting to the position obtained immediately before the commencement of the Reservation Act by reserving seats in respect of ST, SC, and OBC candidates, pegged at 31 percent, two percent, and 17 percent respectively, which aligned with the Manipur State Reservation Policy," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Kshetrimayum Maheshkumar Singh and others challenging an order of the Manipur High Court which held that the percentage of reservation for SC and ST candidates, as was applied to the university before the commencement of the Reservation Act, would be adopted for determination of the percentage of reservation for the reserved categories in question.

The high court directed that the percentage of reservation for students belonging to the SC, ST, and the OBC categories in the university would be two percent, 31 percent, and 17 percent respectively for admission to various courses.

The high court, however, declined to go into the actual calculation of the seats notified as reserved by the university and confined itself to the principles to be adopted for determination of the percentage of reservation of seats, based on which calculation of seats had to be made.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:31 PM IST