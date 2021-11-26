FPJ Ed | Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2021 dates expected soon on info.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra is likely to begin the NEET UG Counselling process soon. Candidates can register for the process online on the official website - info.mahacet.org

The counselling schedule and notification have not yet been released by the CET cell. However, the cell has released a list of documents required for the NEET UG 2021 counselling process.

The documents required for NEET UG Counselling 2021 are:

NEET 2021 admit card Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org NEET marks sheet Nationality certificate Class 12 marks sheet Class 10 certificate Aadhar Card Domicile certificate Medical fitness certificate

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani and homeopathic among others in premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

The qualifying marks range this year has dropped from 2020. While the qualifying marks range or cutoff for general and EWS category had been set at 720-138 as against 720-147 in 2020, the cutoff for OBC, SC and ST came down to 137-108 from 146-113 in 2020.

Similarly, the qualifying marks range for general/ EWS PwD candidates is 137-122 as against 146-129 in 2020. This year's qualifying marks ranges for OBC PwD SC PwD and ST PwD candidates is 121-108.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:18 PM IST