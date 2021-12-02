FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra government waives off upcoming state board exams' fee for children who lost parents to COVID-19

In order to assist children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has decided to waive off their exam fee for the upcoming state board exams 2021-22.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad making the announcement tweeted, " A small solace from our side to children who have lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off. We are aware they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue."

A small solace from our side to children who have lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off. We are aware they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue. @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @bb_thorat pic.twitter.com/CuI4dfMB5t — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 2, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 12:07 PM IST