e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hoursMaharashtra: Congress MLA from Kolhapur North Chandrakant Jadhav passes away
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 12:10 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra government waives off upcoming state board exams' fee for children who lost parents to COVID-19

Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the decision via Twitter | PTI

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the decision via Twitter | PTI

Advertisement

In order to assist children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has decided to waive off their exam fee for the upcoming state board exams 2021-22.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad making the announcement tweeted, " A small solace from our side to children who have lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off. We are aware they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 12:07 PM IST
Advertisement