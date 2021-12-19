FPJ-Ed l RTE admissions end: 398 vacancies in Mumbai, around 24,000 in Maharastra

Maharashtra: RTE admission procedure has come to an end for the year 2021. Under RTE admission 2021, 25% of seats are reserved under the Right to Education act from primary to 8th standard in reputed private institutes. With the help of RTE, the students of Maharashtra can get quality education despite their financial status.

Normally, all procedures including the three rounds of admission, conclude in October, but due to COVID-19, the admission procedure was delayed this year.

There are a total of 352 RTE schools all across Mumbai. There are 6463 RTE student vacancies in the year 2021, and approximately 3581 students are admitted from these seats. "Sometimes, the number of applications selected exceeds the number of seats allotted to schools, as there are more applications," said Vaishali Wavekar, Mumbai's BMC Education Inspector.

Around 265 students are rejected. When asked why the applications are denied, the official stated, "When parents fill out the form, there are errors related to address because students within a certain range are only allowed to apply for the school."

"We have centres all over Mumbai for parents applying for RTE admission for their child, but few of them don't approach, and miscommunication errors are made in the form, which can't be changed later," she added.

Around 2500 students did not apply for admission. "When parents fill out the form, they must choose 10 schools for their child, and sometimes the parent doesn't want a particular school for their child, so they don't approach or have moved to another location. These are the primary reasons why students have avoided approaching," Mrs Wavekar added. In Mumbai, 398 seats are remaining.

In Maharastra, there are 9432 RTE registered schools, and more than 2 lakh applications were received for the 96,684 vacancies. The total number of confirmed admissions in Maharashtra schools is 71717.

