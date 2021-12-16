FPJ-Ed l CTET 2021: Paper I, Paper II concluded; exam to go on till January 13

The CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started today across various centres in India. Paper 1 of CTET 2021 started at 9:30 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM. Paper 2 started at 2:30 PM and concluded at 5:00 PM.



Paper 1 is for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 is for the candidates who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

The CTET 2021 is a computer-based exam and this is the first time that it is being conducted online. It started today and will go on till January 13, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:41 PM IST