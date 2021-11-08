FPJ-Ed l CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 board exam: Admit cards, exam guidelines to be out tomorrow on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The admit cards for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be released tomorrow on November 9.

In addition to the admit cards, the board will also release guidelines. Once released, the admit cards will be available for download on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

On November 6, the CBSE in a letter has directed school principals to demystify the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet to students of Class X and XII appearing for Term-1 examinations.

The CBSE date sheet for Term 1 Board Class 10 and 12 is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. As per the CBSE Date sheet for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, Class 10 exams are from November 30 and Class 12 exams are from December 1 for Term 1 Board Exams.

The CBSE Term 1 Board exams will be objective type exams and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The board exams will begin at 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Once the term-1 exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared. However, no student will be placed in the 'Pass' and 'Essential Repeat' categories after the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22.

The final results for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:33 PM IST