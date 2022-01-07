FPJ-Ed: Karnataka school files complaint against parents alleging religious promotion

On Friday, police said a private international school in Bengaluru filed a complaint against the parents of a second-grade student who said that her maths teacher forced religious views on her in class.

According to Mico Layout police, the school authorities have lodged a miscellaneous complaint that is non-cognizable and requested to call upon the parents and counsel them.

The school has told the police that the parents uploaded a video on social media accusing the teacher of forcing a religious custom on students. In the video, the girl claims that her teacher asked her to pray to Allah.

The girl says the class could not memorize the things in the money chapter. So, the next day, the teacher made them pray to Allah. When they told their teacher that they were Hindus, the teacher told them Allah was a better god.

The school management conducted an inquiry and spoke to the student as well as the teacher.CCTV footage of the class was also reviewed. After the inquiry, the allegations of the parents were found to be untrue.

