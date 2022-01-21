FPJ-Ed: JNU working closely with the police, Molestation Case

Days after Delhi police filed a complaint against a man for allegedly invading a lady student's modesty at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the university's administration and security branch have been closely working with police in the investigation.

In an official statement by the University, it informed, "JNU Admin with the security branch has been closely coordinating with police in the process of investigation. In case of any information related to this incident, residents are advised to immediately intimate to the security branch or the police." On January 18, Delhi Police registered a case against a person for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student pursuing a Ph.D. in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Delhi Police informed that the incident took place in the campus area last night, wherein one boy came on a bike from inside campus and tried to molest her. On January 18, a PCR call regarding molestation in JNU was received in PS Vasant Kunj North, the police said. Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, DCP southwest district Gaurav Sharma along with SHO Vasant Kunj and staff immediately rushed to the spot.

It was revealed that on the intervening night of January 17 and 18, 2022, one girl student, pursuing a Ph.D. in JNU, was taking a stroll within the campus itself. When she was walking on the East gate road of the university, one boy came on a bike inside the campus and tried to molest her.

The girl raised a hue and cry and the accused on his bike speedily ran away within the campus itself. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused. Further probe into the matter is underway.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:18 PM IST