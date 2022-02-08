FPJ-Ed: Jaison’s Academy pays rich tributes to Lata

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jaison’s Academy Higher Secondary School, a leading CBSE school in Mhow, Pithampur, paid rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, the ‘Nightingale of India’. On Tuesday, the entire school observed one minute’s silence to show their respect for the departed soul.

School cultural-in-charge Joel Jaison read out Lata Mangeshkar’s life history and her contribution to India and the world. School director Jaison Joseph said Lata Mangeshkar was the pride of India and would live on in the hearts of millions of Indians through her melodious songs.

School principal Smita Joseph described Lata Mangeshkar as a great female personality of India and the world who devoted her entire life to music and the arts and enriched music with her life.

All the staff and students paid tearful tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:04 PM IST