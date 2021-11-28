FPJ-Ed: JAIN Online announces maiden batch for academic year 2021

Bengaluru: JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) welcomed its first batch of students today. Incepted early this year, JAIN Online is aimed at offering UGC entitled online degree and specialized programs to students and working professionals.

The ceremony was held on a virtual platform, and a total of 15,000 students were inducted for the academic year 2021. Thus, propelling JAIN Online into the top online degree program providers in the country.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman, JAIN Group and Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) joined by Dr. Dhimant Ganatra, Deputy Director, JAIN Online welcomed the students. They were also joined by prominent industry speakers Mr. Gaurav Saini, HR Director- HMD Global (Nokia Phones) India, Asia Pacific Region and Middle East Africa; Dr. Grace Samson, Vice President and HR HR Head at Informatica; Mr. Joydeep Chakraborty, Global Head HR at Expleo and Ms. Yamini Krishnan, Senior Director-HR, AMESA RBU at IQVIA in welcoming the students. The ceremony witnessed special talks by the guests and Q and A sessions discussing how active collaborations between industry and academia can aid in the early career planning of students.

The 2021 cohort has students joining in from the United States, UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ghana, Tanzania, and Namibia and this is an acknowledgement of the diverse culture JAIN Online believes in. It is commendable that the platform will also see a great number of global instructors who are experts in their fields, delivering online lectures.

Dr Dhimant Ganatra, Deputy Director, JAIN Online said, “We are overwhelmed by the response we’ve received from the students who have enrolled with us for our first batch. We welcome them warmly. The pandemic has widened the sphere of online education in the country, resulting in easy access to education, anytime and anywhere. At JAIN Online, through unique online degree programs, we are committed to take online education to the next level and help students pursue their dream education. We are positive that the students will immensely benefit from the quality teaching by our seasoned faculty and digital infrastructure. With our continued passion towards education and innovation in the field of technology, we are determined to reach 1 million learners in the next 5 years.

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is a leading online education provider in India, offering UGC Entitled online degree programs in 70+ industry electives. With skilled academic experts and digital innovators, JAIN Online offers learners the flexibility of studying from anywhere and at any time. Industry-driven programs accredited by 7 global professional bodies aim to equip new skills in learners. JAIN Online is steadfast in its pursuit to offer diverse ways of learning that helps learners to advance their careers through its associations with 2000+ hiring companies.

