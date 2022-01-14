FPJ-Ed: Integrated & bilingual textbooks to be introduced in Marathi medium schools

Maharashtra will introduce integrated and bilingual textbooks in all Marathi medium schools from the next academic year, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced. From Class 1 onwards,integrated and bilingual textbooks will be introduced.

Varsha Gaikwad said in her social media handle that she has already instructed Balbharti to develop high-quality textbooks that will display English text along with Marathi words and sentences. Ms. Gaikwad said this exercise would help children learn basic English vocabulary, grammar, and syntax.

According to Ms. Gaikwad, a pilot program is already running in 488 model schools in Maharashtra: "I have already instructed Balbharti to prepare high-quality textbooks containing English text alongside Marathi words and sentences so that children will learn English vocabulary, grammar, and syntax."

The state Education Minister has also reviewed the preparedness of the initiative with senior department officials on Thursday, January 13.

Moreover, Maharashtra has established an education technology forum for exchanging ideas on how to improve school education through the use of technology.

Maharashtra Education Technology Forum will feature experts from the information and technology sectors and act as a policy think tank for school education. As part of announcing the setting up of the education technology forum, Ms. Gaikwad said it would serve as an independent advisory framework on technology-based interventions in school education.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:59 PM IST