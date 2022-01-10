FPJ-Ed: In Kerala, Campus politics leaves SFI engineering student murdered

Thiruvananthapuram: According to the principal of the Government Engineering College - Idukki, a young student was murdered on Monday.

Neeraj Rajendran was a member of the Students Federation of India. The principal of the college Prof. Jalaja said the incident occurred outside the college gate of the main campus.

"The student who has lost his life was of 7th semester Computer Science stream and we are told another student is also injured," said Jalaja to the media.

K.G. Sathyan, an Idukki village council member, stated that he was on his way to the village council when he was asked by students to take a severely injured student to the hospital.

"The badly injured Neeraj according to the doctors had suffered deep injury on his chest," said Sathyan who also pointed out that Neeraj was attacked by a Youth Congress worker who does not have a good credibility and is not a student.

The election to the College Union was being held on Monday and according to reports coming from the college there were issues associated with the college union election.

And the issues took a turn for the worse when the SFI and Youth Congress workers started another round of trouble that took place outside the campus, which led to the murder of Neeraj.

Reports point out the condition of two other students is not serious.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:17 PM IST