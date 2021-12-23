FPJ-Ed: IIT-Hyderabad bets big on future, with all-time high placements

The mood at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) is clearly positive after completing the first round of campus placements and anticipating the start of the second phase.

Despite the uncertainties of a globe still grappling with the Covid epidemic, the relatively new premier technological institute had its best number of placements since its creation in 2008.

IIT-H witnessed 466 offers, including 34 overseas offers, from 104 businesses during the first phase of campus placements, which took place in the first week of December. Flipkart, Indeed, Infurnia, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft NTT AT, Newzera, Silicon Labs, Suzuki Motor Corp, TSMC, and Zomato are among the companies that have made a beeline for IIT-H this year.

Compensation packages making the rounds in the first phase ranged from an average of Rs 23 lakh, to this year's highest annual package of Rs 65 lakh.

While about 650 students have signed up for departmental placements in 2021-22, a total of 210 businesses have signed up to participate in the campus placements.Only 195 companies had registered for the entire 2020-21.

Expressing delight on their best placements season so far, Prof. BS Murty, Director, IIT-Hyderabad, said: "We believe in creating industry-ready talent pool and I am confident that the measures being taken for the past one year will certainly fetch the appropriate dream jobs for the students. The various initiatives taken in the last two years like Semester-long Internship for B.Tech, Interdisciplinary M.Tech, industry lectures, industry-defined M.Tech projects and so on, have started yielding results and we will continuously improvise on it."

In the initial part of the placement process, the first graduating class of interdisciplinary M.Tech programmes such as M.Tech in Smart Mobility saw a 100% placement rate.This year, a number of Indian startups and corporations are among the top recruiters, with as many as 10 start-ups making 36 offers.



Prof. C Krishna Mohan, Dean (Public & Corporate Relations) said: "We have revamped the placement office at IIT-Hyderabad to Office of Career Services two years back with the sole objective to take care of overall career development of the students including the counselling to decide the appropriate career. A targeted goal is conducive to achieving, as evident from this year's placements."



In view of the circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the entire process was held online with students attending job interviews from their respective homes across the country.



Dr. Abhinav Kumar, Faculty In-Charge (Office of Career Services), said: "The OCS student team has been working hard supported continuously by our OCS staff. Even during these pandemic times, we are glad to see the placement season at IIT-H has started on a positive note."



A positive trend was evident in the case of international offers also, this year.



Compared to 30 offers from 8 companies in 2020-21, during the current placement year, 34 international offers have already been received from seven companies across 2 countries, namely Japan and Taiwan. More international offers are expected in phase-2 which begins in January 2022. As a relatively new institution, IIT-H has been looking at ways and means of standing out of the crowd.



"Each IIT is uniquely placed in terms of its industry interactions and placements. For example, IIT-H has a unique relationship of research, collaboration and career opportunities with Japan. This relationship is further strengthened with an increasing number of Japanese companies regularly visiting the IIT-H campus for internship and placements. One of its kind Japan Day, organised by IIT-H is a unique testament to this bond. Of the 34 international offers received in phase 1, the majority are from Japan," Dr. Abhinav Kumar elaborated.



One of the eight new IITs established by the Central government in 2008, IIT-H has emerged as a leading academic institution with a strong research focus.



It currently has 245 full-time faculty, 3,871 students, around 200 state-of-the-art laboratories, and five research and entrepreneurship.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:39 PM IST