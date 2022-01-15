FPJ-Ed: IIM Indore faculty, Railway official to give on electricity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers with Indian Institute of Management Indore and National Law Institute University and officials from Railways and other organization are going to consultants on electricity matters. MP Electricity Regulatory Commission will accept their recommendations and accordingly.

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has constituted a state advisory committee and notified it. The committee will remain functional till January 2025.

The 17 member committee comprises IIM Indore faculty member Prof Praveen Kumar Panigrahi, NLIU faculty Dr Gayur Alam and Jabalpur West Central Railway Chief Engineer DN Meena.

The committee also have representations from farmers, labourers, commerce, industry, power etc. The ex-officio chairman of the committee is SPS Parihar, while commission secretary Gajendra Tiwari is also secretary of the committee. The said committee will give its suggestions, recommendations to the commission time to time on which the commission will be able to pass an order.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 04:59 PM IST