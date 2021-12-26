FPJ-Ed: IIM CAT 2021 - Results early January 2022

The Common Admission Test (CAT) results are likely to be released in early January. While the media is rife about the results being declared on January 5, there is no confirmation on that front from the IIM authorities. In fact, on the official website, Iimcat.ac.in, the second week of January is the declared time for the results.



Like every year, IIM authorities are being tight-lipped about the exam’s results date. In fact, that is a common thread with most government exams - results dates are often kept in confidence till the last day and they become public only when ‘eager’ candidates find out the same either through social media or a relentless search on the official results page.



According to sources, currently, IIM Ahmedabad which conducted the CAT 2021 exam, is checking the objections it has received from the exam takers. Then the results across the three slots will be normalised.



The normalisation process in the CAT exam has come under fire before. Simply, put, the process ‘adjusts the location, and scale of differences of score distributions across different questions papers sets.’ After which a ‘normalised’ score is generated when the score is converted into percentiles. While a CAT score is the total marks obtained, a percentile is a relative score.



After the CAT results are announced the IIMs are expected to immediately publish their cut-offs. While the news is not yet confirmed it is believed, that the ongoing pandemic could result in lower cut-offs. Candidates faced various external issues, during prep and the exam, thanks to COVID-19. With joblessness rampant and a continuing sense of gloom, it is expected that more measures would be taken to admit students with versatile ‘backgrounds’ than just those with high percentiles.



CAT 2021 results can be checked at Iimcat.ac.in.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:26 PM IST