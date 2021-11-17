FPJ-Ed: IIM Bangalore to host fest 'Unmaad' amidst COVID-19 restrictions

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) is back with the 24th edition of its annual cultural festival 'Unmaad.’ After a two-year gap, the fest is all geared to go offline but student organisers are leaving no stone unturned to keep pandemic cautions in mind while still upping the game to make this one rocking event.



Unmaad, which is a 3-day festival has traditionally been loaded with musical, dance, dramatics, fashion and other cultural programmes which are played up in different formats - concerts, street plays, quiz competitions, debates etc.



The overall Head of the Cultural Committee at IIMB, Poornima Bansal, said that the challenge is to hold a physical event keeping all COVID-19 restrictions in mind. “Last year it was entirely an online event. But this year we will try for a hybrid version, for external events, we will have to hold a virtual platform. “



The festival will take place between January-February 2022 just after placements are done. "Last year, the theme was happiness reloaded. This year, we have planned to create a fantasy world, including superheroes and fictional characters like Harry Potter, Superman,” Poornima added.



Commenting on the ongoing pandemic, Poornima assured that barricades will be put at most places to maintain social distancing and masks will be distributed for free.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:43 PM IST