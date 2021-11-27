FPJ-Ed: IIM Ahmedabad releases dress code and guidelines for CAT 2021

The Institute Of Management, Ahmedabad, which is conducting the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) on 28 November, Sunday, has released the dress code for the examination.

The dress code and guidelines as per the institute can be found below. Please note that the code applies to both boys and girls taking the examination.

1. Wearing any type of jewelry, jackets, and shoes is prohibited.

2. Candidates can wear socks, woolen material clothes. However, clothes with larger buttons are prohibited inside the examination center.

3. Garments like cardigans, sweaters, pullovers without pockets will be allowed inside the examination center.

4. Application of henna on the palm side, fingers are not permitted.

5. Electronic devices like mobile phones, digital watches, calculators, tablets, are prohibited inside the center.

6. No need to carry a personal writing pad for the examination. Candidates will be provided with a pen and scribble pad in the center.

7. Anything beyond photo proofs and admit card will be not be permitted beyond the frisking point.

8. Candidates with a metal implant, a pacemaker will have to carry a medical certificate along with them compulsorily.

