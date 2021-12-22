FPJ-Ed: ICSE ISC Specimen Sample Papers Semester 2 released

New Delhi: The Sepcimen Sample Papers of ICSE ISC for semester 2 have been released on the website. Students who have given the ISCE ISC semester 1 exam are all set to advance the preparation for semester 2 exams.

ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022 will be conducted in March or April 2022 as per the bifurcated syllabus uploaded on the official website of CISCE.

Students can also get a glimpse of the marking scheme from the website. Students can visit the official website of CISCE and check these official specimens. Chapter-wise mock tests are also available.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:35 PM IST