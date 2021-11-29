FPJ-Ed: ICSE exams commenced today; first paper easier than expected, say students

CISCE (Certificate of Secondary Education) - ICSE (Class 10) began their term-1 exam today, November 29, in offline mode. English (paper 1) was the first exam conducted.

The exam is scheduled up to December 16. Each exam is for 90 minutes, and 10 minutes extra will be given to students for reading. The exams began at 11 am and question papers were distributed at 10:50 am. The tests are being conducted in the MCQ pattern.

Piyush Jain, Pawar Public School, Bhandup said, "The English paper was pretty good. I expected that the paper would be tough, but it was not. I even completed the 1- hour exam in half an hour."

"It was an unexpectedly easy exam, I did not study that much, but then it wasn't that difficult. I completed my paper in just 10 minutes" says Krish Gharat, Ryan International School, Dadar.

CISCE is conducting board exams in the semester format for the first time. The second semester will be scheduled in March-April of 2022." It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 examination", said CISCE.

ISC (Class 12) exams had started on November 22. CISCE has postponed its ISC Mathematics exam to December 12, which was supposed to be conducted today, November 29. CISCE in an official statement said, "Mathematics exam has been postponed due to reasons beyond control and will be held on December 12."

Meanwhile, CBSE has started with its minor subjects examinations from November 17 and will be starting its major subjects exams from tomorrow, November 30.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:12 PM IST