FPJ-Ed: ICSE class 10 exams conclude; here's how students found the tests

The CISCE (Certificate of Secondary Education) ICSE (Class 10) exam concludes today, December 16. The examinations began on November 29 in an offline mode.

Every exam lasted 90 minutes, and students were given additional 10 minutes to read. The tests started at 11 am, and the question papers were given at 10:50 am. The exams were conducted in a multiple-choice pattern.

According to Krish Gharat, a student of Ryan International School in Dadar, " My exams were easy, and I finished them in around 15-20 minutes. Chemistry was the challenging subject for me, while English Grammar was the easiest."

Aliya Hifza, Orchids The International School, Bangalore said, "Overall, my exams were awesome, and I'm expecting to score more than 80%. The MCQ pattern was very excruciating. I was unable to differentiate between the options as they were mostly similar to each other."

"The Council had planned for all eventualities for this Examination. This new frontier was crossed bravely and unitedly by all the schools under the Council's banner and guidance. Ample support from the parents helped us reinforce the safety protocols we had set in place. The exams went by uneventfully, which was a big blessing and accomplishment!" said Jane Kotian, Principal, Bombay Scottish School, Powai.

"We were the first batch of students to have two board exams in their tenth grade, with the portion divided into two halves. The board examinations went well, unlike last year's class, we had exams this year, " said Hussain Beguwala, student of Mumbai's Diamond Jubilee High School.

He even added, "Our exams were conducted in the MCQ pattern, which looked very easy, but it wasn't. Some questions were confusing. We are yet to know what the pattern for the second board exam is"

CISCE is conducting board exams in the semester format for the first time. The second semester will be scheduled in March-April of 2022. A candidate must appear for both of these examinations to qualify for a grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 examination.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 04:19 PM IST