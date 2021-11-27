FPJ-Ed: Here's a list of Do's and Don'ts for CAT 2021 Exam

With only a day to go for the most important, strenuous, and difficult competitive exam of the year, CAT 2021, it is time for candidates to keep their pens down and go through the list of dos and donts.



It's common to get confused about the examination guidelines.

Here is a set of do's and don'ts for all the candidates taking the CAT 2021 exam:



Do's-

1) Reach on Time- It is mandatory to reach at least one hour before the examination. If you do not arrive on time, you will not be allowed to enter the examination center. Because there are three slots for the exam, the reporting timing for each varies. It is advisable to reach on time due to the lengthy security, covid-19 precautions, and biometrics procedure.



Slot 1- 8:30- 10:30, Reporting Time- 7:00 am

Slot 2-12:30-2:30, Reporting Time- 11:00 am

Slot 3- 4:30- 6:30, Reporting Time- 3:00 pm

2) Make Prior Arrangements- It is advisable to make prior food, accommodation, expenses, and travel arrangements so time can be saved and haste be avoided. One can use the Google map link on their device and save the location a day before the exam.

3) Carry all documents- Keep track of all the documents to carry, including the Admit Card, original Photo-Id, Vaccination certificate, etc. If you have not yet downloaded your admit card yet, you can do it from the CAT Website linked down below. The should be proof of Aadhar card, College ID, Employer ID, Driving License, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Identification Affidavit along with the Admit Card.

Moreover, Personal masks, gloves, and a small sanitizer (50ml) are mandated to carry. Other than this, a transparent water bottle, 2 pens, and documents must be kept handy.



4) Check the seating arrangement- The arrangement of your seating will not be displayed outside the exam center this year. All will be provided to the candidates during entry, individually and post Admit Card and Photo Identiﬁcation Proof veriﬁcation.

Don'ts:

1) Don't apply Henna on your palms- Applying henna could create a hindrance to the biometrics procedure. This is don't for both girls and boys who apply henna. Please avoid doing so before or on the day of the examination.



2) Don't carry jewelry, jackets, or shoes- A list of prohibited items has been released by the Institute Of Management, Ahmedabad, which includes jackets, jewelry, digital watch, electronic gadgets, shoes.

Besides, candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, bags, wallets at the CAT test center. You will be forced to deposit the same at the Test Center Gate if caught wearing any. The CAT exam center will not be responsible for any loss of them.

3) Don't request for a break- It is mandatory to note that no bio-breaks will be permitted during the entire 2 hours of the CAT examination, until and unless there is a medical emergency.



4) No companions permitted- No companions are allowed inside the examination center Unless you are a PwD candidate and have requested a scribe. Neither relatives nor friends are permitted to accompany you beyond the test center gate.

