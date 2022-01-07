FPJ-Ed: Gulli-Danda, Patangbazi, Giddha, Bihu, Open Mike at Water and Land Management Institute on January 9

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) is going to organise traditional games and cultural activities at its open auditorium to celebrate New Year and Makar Sankranti on January 9.

The theme of the event is ‘Walmi ke Kan Bodh Evam Jeevan ke Kshan Bodh ki Sankranti’. Some traditional games like Gulli-Danda, Sitauliya and Patangbazi (kite flying) will be organised in the event.

‘Gulli-Danda’ contest will be held on the theme ‘Parampara se Pratispardha,’ while kite flying contest will be themed on ‘Hauslon ki Udaan Zameen se Aasman’.

Participants will be introduced to traditional rural games, which are getting extinct. Besides, open mike, Giddha, Bihu and South Indian dance will be presented under cultural activities for personality development. People can participate in the activities after registering themselves. The winners will also be rewarded by the institute.

Some stalls will also be set up by the institute to provide information related to agriculture, water conservation and gardening. Participants will also be able to get acquainted with the innovations being done by Walmi.

