FPJ-Ed: Establish CM Rise Schools as model schools, fill vacant posts, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the school education department to establish CM Rise Schools as model schools in the state. Chouhan issued the directives at a review meeting held here on Saturday.

Chouhan devoted most of the time in assessing and reviewing developments in the CM Rise Schools project that are being developed across the state, one of the ambitious programmes of CM.

“Officials and teachers should visit private schools like those run by Vidya Bharti and Ramakrishna Mission. Principal and school teachers should be told about objectives of establishing these schools during their training,” he added.

Chouhan also asked senior officials to fill vacant posts. CM urged the officials that the state should lead in implementing New Education Policy 2020. He also asked the officials to undertake deep study of NEP and take all steps to ensure its better implementation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:48 AM IST