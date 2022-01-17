FPJ-Ed: English to be introduced in government schools, Telangana

Telangana's government decided Monday to bring legislation to introduce the English medium in government schools from the next school year and regulate fees in private colleges and schools. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

A cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to prepare guidelines after a detailed analysis of the two proposals. To be headed by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, the sub-committee will have 10 other ministers as members. They included information technology and industry minister K.T. Rama Rao and finance and health minister T. Harish Rao.

The Cabinet decided that the bill will be introduced in the next legislative session. The Cabinet also approved a scheme 'Mana vooru mana badi' (our village our school) for Rs 7,289 crore for providing quality education and basic amenities in schools.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal by the education minister to set up a university exclusively for women. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar was directed to prepare a detailed proposal in this regard for the next Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet also gave its nod to set up Telangana Forest University. The forest department officials were asked to prepare a detailed report in this regard by the next Cabinet meeting.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:45 PM IST