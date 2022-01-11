FPJ-Ed: Education minister Varsha Gaikwad has THIS planned for HSC and SSC students

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, School classes along with 10th and 12th classes have been temporarily closed in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some other metros.

With respect to that, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday informed that she has ordered that there should not be any hindrance in the education of the students.

"We've had to temporarily discontinue physical classes to contain the current COVID-19 spread, but continued learning for each of our students remains our prime focus," Gaikwad said.

"I've also asked the Education Commissioner to collect daily updates from schools regarding the status of continued education. Last year, during similar trying circumstances, our teachers had used various innovative tools to bring schools to students," she added.

She also noted that she is confident this time it will be no different. "Schools may be shut, but education will continue," she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:46 PM IST