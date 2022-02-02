FPJ-ED: Education Budget 2022 and the gap between urban and rural infrastructure

Budget 2022 was a trifle wanting when it came to Education. Blame it on perspective but given that Education suffered immensely (and globally too) during the last two years of the pandemic, one expected more sops. Yes, all industries endured hardships during the pandemic, but ‘education’ definitely more because it was not just a commercial loss for educational institutes, but also an ‘academic’ one for students at large and an ‘existential’ one for those students who were forced to leave studying and return to household and family chores to keep their homes running.

According to the Economic Survey 2021, there was a sharp decline in students attending school in rural India, especially in the age group of 6-14 years. Last two years, while urban children, more or less, kept some connection to their studies, teachers, and school, rural India painted a sad picture. Forget access to a laptop, even smartphones were unheard of. Lack of digital infrastructure during pandemic spelled doom for most of rural India.

Given this scenario one expected Budget 2022 to focus on building rural infrastructure. It is a long shot to get total connectivity in rural India given the landscape and the perhaps not the most attractive ROI (Return On Investment).

To improve India’s overall literacy levels, the non-urban stretches must come into the ‘education’ gambit. The future workforce, if it has any hopes of being ‘inclusive’ one will need to ascertain that the present generation across the economic spectrum receives a formal/informal education which will make them job-worthy in the years to come.

The ray of hope in this Budget came in the way of one class-one tv channel’s suggestion to bridge the urban-rural gap. This is indeed in the right direction but will require meticulous planning on part of the government as well as corporates to make this a success. Much depends on the efforts taken by state governments to take this idea forward. And above all these factors are what ‘no—studies’ has affected school and college students mentally.

To be away from peer groups and instead be huddled at home with family, in small houses, with little or no privacy has hurt the young. For those who could afford, psychiatrists have been kept busy with youngsters and children lamenting about the pressures of home-schooling and under constant family gaze.

For those who could not afford it, it meant getting deeper into depression – sadly for India depression is also acknowledged and recognized as a concern in urban India. In semi-urban spaces, to reach out to professional help is little heard of. Understand that the course of the pandemic may not be entirely in our hands but securing the future of our children, especially those disadvantaged is a worry that stakeholders can collectively alleviate.

