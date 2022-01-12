FPJ-Ed: DoE urges to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of school students

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-17.

"All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule, the DoE said in an official order.

The officer will also call students and parents at random to determine whether or not they were told about vaccination and whether or not they have been vaccinated. School principals will also need to increase mobilisation efforts to ensure that more than 80 percent of children in each school show up for vaccination, according to the report.

The vaccination for children in the age group began on January 3.



"There should be better coordination between the nodal teacher of morning and evening shifts in government schools so that all children turn up in the session time (9AM-5 PM). Clubbing of 3-5 schools should be done where the vaccination team goes to one designated school and all linked schools children can be mobilized there, it said.



Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:30 PM IST