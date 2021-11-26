FPJ-Ed: Despite COVID-19, BMC schools succeeded in providing quality education

Schools from Grade 1 to Grade 12 are allowed to reopen in Maharashtra from December 1, as said by the state ministry on November 25. Parents were worried about their child's education and had demanded the government to reopen schools as soon as possible.

Teachers demanded the schools to reopen, as children are missing the ability to involve and grasp knowledge to their highest potential. Schools are welcoming the decision taken by the government. What amazes, is that despite the COVID situation, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) schools have managed to provide their students with the basic right to get an education during this pandemic period.

All over Mumbai, for classes 1- 10, there are a total of 1,159 schools run by BMC and private schools( aided as well as unaided) counts for around 1,071. From the last year's student count, approximately 4,000 students have migrated and the remaining students from class 1st to 10th in Mumbai are 6,49,250, who are continuing their schooling either in an online or an offline mode.

The official record provided by the education department, Mumbai, shows that around 1,245 students are untraceable and can't be reached out by the school management.

"We have tried to reach out to the students of BMC schools and helped them to have access to their studies. We are conducting online classes through zoom and for the students who don't have access to any android smartphones, their teachers have managed to teach them with a telephonic or mobile conversation. Homework and the study material such as worksheets along with mid-day meal (grains) are provided on a weekend when students or parents are called in schools." said Mr Raju Tadvi, Education officer, MCGM.

Around 19,000 students have increased in the BMC schools from last academic year session 2020-21, and when asked the reason, Mr. Tadvi said," We are trying to provide a quality education through our schools. We have introduced 11 CBSE schools and 1 ICSE school so far, and if we continue to get the same response, We are thinking of getting each ward one CBSE or ICSE school in the coming years."

He even added "Our focus is not only on students but on teachers as well. Along with the training provided by the government, we have collaborated with Pehle Akshar Foundation, the Aditya Birla Education group, and the British Council for the teacher training programs."

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:02 PM IST