FPJ-Ed: Decision to be taken by K'taka on reopening B'luru schools on Jan 29

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said on Friday after attending a high-level committee meeting in Bengaluru that the Karnataka government will take a decision on school reopenings on January 29.

Talking to reporters, he said that barring Bengaluru, schools will continue to operate across the state."We are considering one school as a unit. Assistant commissioners, district health officers, and the tehsildars will take a call on the closure of schools in other parts of the state.

If fewer Covid cases are reported, that particular school will be closed for three days, if the numbers are more, the school will be closed for seven days," he explained. As far as Bengaluru is concerned, since the positivity rate is higher, the decision on reopening schools will be made on January 29.

However, the positivity rate among children in the age group of 6 to 15 years is less in the state, he said.

"Among the 5,33,104 students in the age group of 6 to 15 years tested for Covid-19, the positivity rate is 5.94 percent. Six districts have a 9 percent or more positivity rate, and in 13 districts, it is less than 5 percent. Bengaluru Urban has a positivity rate of 14.12 percent, while it is 8.84 percent for Bengaluru Rural," he stated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:08 PM IST