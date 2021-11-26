FPJ-Ed: December 3 last date to make corrections in student data of Mumbai University

Mumbai University has released a circular stating the last date to make corrections in the data of student names' who passed the final degree examinations in April/May 2021.

These corrections are required to be made by December 3 up to 5:00 pm, before the convocation to be held on December 10, 2021. The circular has hereby been directed to the various heads of the University, principals of all the affiliated colleges, directors of institutions, professors cum directors of Institute of Distance and Open Learning, and coordinators of University Ratnagiri, Thane, and Kalyan sub-centers.

The convocation link, including all the student data, will be available on the website of the University- www.mu.ac.in. The university has requested to check the data, specifically the names in Marathi (Devanagari), and rectify the same using the Google input tool. If any links or information is missing, one can contact the Central Computing Facility Unit on or before December 3, 2021.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:57 PM IST