Education

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:17 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Dalit students refuse mid-day meal, after SC cook sacked

PTI
Representative Photo | AFP Photo

Pithoragarh: After a Scheduled Castes chef was fired, Dalit children at a government school in Champawat district refused to eat mid-day meals made by an upper caste woman.

On Sunday, however, the district administration said that the situation had been addressed after residents of both communities reached an agreement.

"I hope the Dalit students will resume eating the food prepared by the new Bhojan Mata (cook) from tomorrow," Champawat District Magistrate Vineet Tomar said.

The Champawat education department officials, however, cited procedural lapses in her appointment as the reason for her ouster.

She was replaced by an upper caste woman.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:18 PM IST
