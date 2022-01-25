FPJ-Ed: COVID infected students to get another chance to write exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the first and third semester of postgraduate courses who were unable to appear in their exams due to COVID will be given another chance. Department of Higher Education issued directives in this regard on Tuesday.

The examination of students who were COVID positive and were unable to go to the examination centre from their city (residence) due to COVID infection will be conducted by issuing time table within 10 days after the end of the examination. The exam will be conducted in two weeks. The examination results of the students found positive will also be declared along with other students so that the academic session of the students is not affected.

In view of the infection of COVID-19, it has been decided by the Higher Education Department not to allow the students to appear in the examination if they are found to be corona positive during the examinations being conducted currently. To ensure that the academic session of such students is not wasted, arrangements have been made so that they may appear in the examination later.

A COVID positive student will have to inform and submit the report along with the application or inform through phone on the day of the examination itself. This will give the student the exemption from appearing in the examination.

The principal will ensure to send the list of such students to the registrar, concerned university within five days of the end of the examination. Along with this, the principal will also mention this in the attendance sheet of the examinees during the conduct of the examination.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:49 PM IST