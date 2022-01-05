FPJ-Ed: Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Schools closed till Jan 14

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar ordered that all schools will remain closed until January 14.

Addressing a press conference in Noida today, Suhas LY, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate, said, "There are a total of 1,110 active cases of coronavirus infections and 510 cases in the past 24 hours. So, schools will remain closed in the district for classes 6 to 10 till January 14."

He said that the gyms and swimming pools will also remain closed along with the extension of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am instead of earlier 11 pm to 5 am in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Suhas LY informed, "Everybody has been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine doses and around 89 percent of populations with its second dose."

Further, the DM said, "a campaign would be run across the district to ensure the policy of 'No Mask, No Shopping'. The objective is to aware people of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:20 PM IST