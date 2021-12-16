FPJ-Ed | COVID-19: Pune schools reopen for classes 1-7 amid Omicron scare - See Pics

Schools for classes 1-7 resumed in-person lectures in Pune city from today. The students are being allowed only if they have a consent letter from their parents.

Maharashtra: Classes for Std 1-7 resume in the schools in Pune city from today. Visuals from Dnyanganga English Medium School as students arrive. They are being allowed only with the consent letter of their parents. pic.twitter.com/4EQ9iTnXTS — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

There'll be 50% attendance in class -one child per bench. We're maintaining social distancing, sanitisation&thermal check. Both online-offline classes are taking place.Children allowed in classes only when parents are ready to send them with consent forms: Renuka Datta, Principal pic.twitter.com/4RjINrDy2O — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

"There'll be 50% attendance in class -one child per bench. We're maintaining social distancing, sanitisation and thermal check. Both online-offline classes are taking place. Children allowed in classes only when parents are ready to send them with consent forms," Renuka Datta, Principal, Dnyanganga English Medium School told ANI

Earlier, the schools for students of primary and middle sections were supposed to reopen in the first week of December (on December 1 in Pune and on December 4 in Mumbai), but the decision was postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:47 AM IST