Education

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

FPJ-Ed | COVID-19: Pune schools reopen for classes 1-7 amid Omicron scare - See Pics

FPJ Web Desk
The students are being allowed only if they have a consent letter from their parents. | ANI

Schools for classes 1-7 resumed in-person lectures in Pune city from today. The students are being allowed only if they have a consent letter from their parents.

"There'll be 50% attendance in class -one child per bench. We're maintaining social distancing, sanitisation and thermal check. Both online-offline classes are taking place. Children allowed in classes only when parents are ready to send them with consent forms," Renuka Datta, Principal, Dnyanganga English Medium School told ANI

Earlier, the schools for students of primary and middle sections were supposed to reopen in the first week of December (on December 1 in Pune and on December 4 in Mumbai), but the decision was postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

ALSO READ

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:47 AM IST
